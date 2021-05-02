Adam Olhausen | Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage

The Steven J. Sless Group of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. has added Adam Olhausen as a loan coordinator.

Qualifying homeowners age 60 and above for reverse mortgage loans, he organizes, packages and submits loans to the processing department and works to clear loan conditions. In addition to having three years of traditional and reverse mortgage operations experience, Olhausen served as a Medicare enrollment specialist.

He previously managed the Baltimore office for CAPTEL – a leading national fundraising and membership development company. Olhausen graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University and remains an active member and advocate of the Human Rights Campaign, The American Civil Liberties Union and The Environmental Defense Fund.

