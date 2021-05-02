Dr. Stephen Selinger | AAMC

Stephen Selinger, MD is the chief medical officer for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.

He serves as the physician executive for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, Luminis Health J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center and Luminis Health Pathways.

Prior to joining LHAAMC, Selinger served as the chairman of the Department of Medicine, director of the critical care and medical service line and chairman of the Department of Medicine.

At LHAAMC, he plays a critical role in medical staff governance, quality, safety, education, leader development, physician engagement, financial performance and medical director partnerships.

Selinger is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is an assistant professor at Georgetown University Medical Center, as well as a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins University. He has been the recipient of many teaching accolades over his career.

