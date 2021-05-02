Preston Athey | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute appointed Preston Athey to its board of directors.

Athey formerly served as vice president and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. During his 38-year career with the leading global investment firm, he served in various roles, including as president and portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value fund from 1991 to 2014.

Athey first became involved with Kennedy Krieger as a donor. He and his wife, Nancy, share an interest in music and in 2017, funded the production of Kennedy Krieger High School’s first musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” They also have funded music programming at each Kennedy Krieger school—all seven locations—as well as improvements to the stage at the Institute’s Montgomery County school, and the music therapy program at Kennedy Krieger’s Fairmount school.

A graduate of Yale University, Athey also received an MBA from Stanford University.

