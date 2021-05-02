Rosa Rivera-Hainaj | McDaniel College

Rosa Rivera-Hainaj has been selected as McDaniel College’s new provost following a national search. She plans to join McDaniel in July 2021.

At McDaniel, she will oversee both academic and campus life. As the chief academic officer, she will have broad responsibility for both the undergraduate and graduate academic programs. She will also be responsible for student programs and services.

Rivera-Hainaj has most recently served as associate vice president of academic affairs at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

