Tyler Lewis | Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative , an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Tyler Lewis as marketing manager.

Lewis will support planning and strategy work for the agency’s clients through project management, SEO consulting, WordPress, and CRM management.

Lewis joins Liquified Creative from AltaVista Strategic Partners in Baltimore where as account manager his responsibilities included email marketing, CRM management, analytics reporting and database management.

Lewis holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Towson University. He has HubSpot certifications in content and email marketing.

