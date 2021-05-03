Quantcast

New COVID-19 grant program for Md. restaurants launches Monday

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2021

Restaurants across Maryland who are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for federal financial assistance through a $28.6 billion program from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, created by the American Rescue Plan that U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger helped pass last month, open at noon on Monday. Applicants can register ...

