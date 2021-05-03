Quantcast

University of Md. elevates Rice to No. 2 post

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2021

The University of Maryland, College Park Monday named Jennifer King Rice Ph.D. as senior vice president and provost, making Rice the second highest-ranking officer of the university. Rice’s appointment is effective Aug. 11 and she will report directly university President Darryll Pines. As senior vice president, Rice will lead the university in its mission to advance academic excellence ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo