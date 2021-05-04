Quantcast

BRIAN KEITH WATERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Error coram nobis -- Right to examine witnesses Brian Waters appeals from the denial of a petition for writ of error coram nobis, which he had filed in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Read the opinion

