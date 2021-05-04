FEATURED MOVER | Christopher Steer, Sessa & Dorsey

Sessa & Dorsey LLC added Christopher Steer as a partner.

Steer’s practice area will focus on estates and trusts and he will also serve as a business adviser for clients based throughout Maryland, Washington and northern Virginia.

He brings a highly diversified business and law background to the firm encompassing more than 25 years. Throughout his career, he has functioned as an attorney, owner and operator of different business entities, management consultant, entrepreneur, and executive serving and advising organizations across the United States.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER STEER

Resides in:

Baltimore County

Education:

Johns Hopkins University/University of Maryland School of Law

If you had not chosen law as your profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Well, my professional journey includes becoming an entrepreneur and business leader in addition to a lawyer so I would say those professions come to mind. My kids and former teams might say that I could have been a coach full time!

Favorite vacation:

Delaware beaches

When I want to relax, I … :

Spend time with family playing sports, watching sports, and going to the beach or reading

Favorite book:

Right now, my favorite book is “Think Again.” by Adam Grant.

Favorite quotation:

This is the hardest one because I keep a record of my favorite quotes and inspirational phrases/passages but, for now, I would say the Victor Frankl quote, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

