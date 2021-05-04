Quantcast

GEORGE H. DRAKES v. GLOVER GROUP INVESTMENTS, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2021

Civil litigation -- Damages -- Recovery from judgment debtor Securing a damages award in a lawsuit is one thing; recovering the damages from the judgment debtor is another. The former doesn’t guarantee the latter, and the latter sometimes requires persistence and the use of the collection tools provided by statute and the Maryland Rules of Procedure. ...

