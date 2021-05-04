Quantcast

JACQUE ALPHONSO BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Improperly charged Jacque Alphonso Brown appeals a decision by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County denying his Rule 4-345(a) motion to correct an illegal sentence in which he had claimed that he was convicted and sentenced for a crime for which he was not properly charged. Read the opinion

