Quantcast

MARK HOLLINGSWORTH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Brady violation -- Investigators' notes Mark Hollingsworth shot and killed two people and seriously injured a third on January 18, 1998. He was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault, as well as use of a handgun in commission ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo