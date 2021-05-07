Citing COVID-19, organizers cancel Artscape for 2021

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Friday that it was canceling Artscape for 2021, delaying for another year the Baltimore summer tradition that typically attracts more than 300,000 people.

In the announcement posted on BOPA’s website, officials cited the continued health risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Avoiding large public gatherings will help to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors. BOPA looks forward to resuming traditional citywide celebrations, during the summer of 2022,” the announcement said.

Officials said that residents can still experience some of the art, food, and festival atmosphere of Artscape every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar under the Jones Falls Expressway.

Additionally, the 16th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize will take place this summer, featuring an in-person finalists’ exhibition at the Walters Art Museum, from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, July 18.