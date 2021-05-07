Quantcast

Deadline looms for Md. unemployment benefits payment choice

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson Friday announced that more than 169,493 unemployment insurance claimants have already selected their new benefit payment method in their BEACON 2.0 portal just once week after the initial launch. 147,181 (87%) claimants have selected direct deposit and 22,312 (13%) claimants have selected paper check. The deadline for making a ...

