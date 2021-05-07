Quantcast

Equity REIT Saul Centers Inc. sees jump Q1 total revenue

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021

Bethesda-based equity real estate investment trust Saul Centers Inc. Friday announced its total revenue increased to $58.7 million from $56.9 million for the quarter ended March 31 while net income decreased to $12.8 million. The Waycroft mixed-use development opened in April 2020 and, as of May 4, applications have been received for 485 residential leases, approximately 99% of the available units, and 478 units were occupied. ...

