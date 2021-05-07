Quantcast

Marriott International named to DiversityInc Hall of Fame

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021

After leading the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2020, Marriott International, Inc. was named to the DiversityInc Hall of Fame, as the first hospitality company joining previously number one ranked companies. DiversityInc announced this recognition on May 6 during its annual awards event. The DiversityInc Hall of Fame list recognizes companies that are driven, based on company-submitted data, in six key areas to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo