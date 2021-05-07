Quantcast

Md. New Directions named 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit by community recommendations website

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2021

Maryland New Directions, an award-winning nonprofit organization providing no-cost employment coaching and specialized career training to people in and around Baltimore, Friday announced it was named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. Maryland New Directions currently oversees three programs offering industry-specific training and certifications to prepare ...

