Quantcast

Travelocity wins Md. high court tax battle with state comptroller

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 7, 2021

In a defeat for the tax collector, a sharply divided Maryland high court has ruled that the hotel and rental car booking website Travelocity.com does not owe state sales and use taxes for the years before Maryland’s tax law changed in 2015 to include accommodations intermediaries. The Court of Appeals’ 4-3 split on Travelocity’s taxability was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo