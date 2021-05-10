﻿Dr. Danielle Rentz Hunt | Abt Associates

Dr. Danielle Rentz Hunt has been promoted to vice president, client account management with Abt Associates.

She has more than 20 year of applied public health experience leading epidemiologic and surveillance projects at the international, federal, and state levels. In her new role, she will be responsible for revenue growth, business operations, and business expansion for CDC and adjacent accounts.

Hunt currently directs five COVID-19 studies for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) examining the effects of the disease on cohorts ranging from healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers to older adults in retirement communities.

She also directs multi-site clinical investigations focused on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exposures in the US and other research projects funded by the CDC and other federal agencies. Hunt also provides epidemiology subject matter expertise to a range of public health projects, such as clinical research, influenza, and global health security activities.

Hunt previously served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Fellow and full-time epidemiologist at CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health. There, she developed and implemented field investigations related to a range of environmental health issues, conducted outbreak investigations both domestically and abroad, and led secondary data analyses and publications.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.