Dana Rein | Greenberg Gibbons

Dana Rein joined Greenberg Gibbons as an investment director.

Rein comes to Greenberg Gibbons with more than 15 years of retail shopping center investment experience, working on over 230 transactions totaling $7.8 billion. She previously worked with CBRE’s National Retail Investment Sales Group, and prior to CBRE was an asset manager and investment analyst for Zamias Services.

