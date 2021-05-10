Quantcast

Winners of Johns Hopkins’ inaugural Innovation & Entrepreneurship Challenge announced

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2021

FastForward U, the hub for student entrepreneurship and innovation at Johns Hopkins University, Monday announced the winners of its inaugural Innovation & Entrepreneurship Challenge, awarding more than $100,000 to eight different student startups. The I&E Challenge gave students a streamlined process to apply for multiple funding opportunities that enable them to make progress on their ventures ...

