Emory Camper was named a leasing associate with Greenberg Gibbons.

Camper joins the firm from MCB Real Estate, where she was responsible for leasing a portfolio from New York to North Carolina. Prior to that, she worked as a leasing agent for Cushman and Wakefield. Camper holds a master’s degree in business management from Durham University in England.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.