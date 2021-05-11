Quantcast

Executive Alliance extends application deadline for mentoring program

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2021

Executive Alliance, which promotes women leaders in Maryland, extended the application deadline for the organization’s yearlong mentoring program, Effective Impact, to May 31. The mentoring program, held in-person this year, provides individual guidance and professional skills to help midlevel professional women achieve their career goals. The application is available online at ExecutiveAlliance.org/programs/mentorship. Executive Alliance will select eight to ...

