Former Md. commerce official sentenced to 8 years for child pornography

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 11, 2021

A former state Maryland Department of Commerce official has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison and 20 years supervised release for distributing child pornography. Mathew Palmer, 44, was sentenced today in Baltimore by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Gallagher. Palmer had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution. “Individuals like Palmer who trade and possess ...

