Joan L. Gelrud | Luminis Health

Joan L. Gelrud is the new chief quality and population health officer at Luminis Health.

Gelrud is responsible for the system-wide function of quality, which includes patient safety, infection control, patient experience and accreditation services. With more than 30 years of health care expertise, Joan has a proven track record in hospital, health plan, and health system leadership, operational excellence and performance improvement. Prior to joining Luminis Health, she held several leadership positions at various health care organizations. Joan holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in nursing from The Catholic University of America.

