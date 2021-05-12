Quantcast

14 Maryland firms make Inc.’s 2021 Best Companies to Work For list

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021

Fourteen Maryland companies were named to Inc. magazine’s 2021 Best Companies to Work For list, including SC&H Group and SHIFT, both making their fourth appearances on the annual list. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list of the best 429 companies nationwide is the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo