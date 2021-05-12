Quantcast

Kazadi leads to overturned convictions, praise and prosecutorial lesssons

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 12, 2021

About a dozen overturned convictions have followed the Maryland high court’s landmark decision last year requiring judges to ask prospective jurors – when requested by defense counsel – if they can presume the defendant innocent, require the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and not presume the defendant guilty if he or ...

