Quantcast

Potomac Edison gets OK for 2 battery energy storage projects in western Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., received approval Wednesday from the Maryland Public Service Commission for two battery energy storage projects in Allegany and Frederick counties, the latter of which will be paired with a new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station. Potomac Edison proposed the two projects in response to the state's Energy Storage Pilot ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo