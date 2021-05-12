Quantcast

Towson University seeks to remove names of Carroll, Paca from dorms

Among the nation's Founding Fathers, they were also prominent slaveowners in Md.

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter May 12, 2021

Towson University has submitted a request to rename two residential halls, named for prominent historic Maryland politicians who were slaveowners, after convening a committee to review the names last summer. On Wednesday, the Board of Regents Committee on Advancement unanimously approved the request, which will now move on to the full board. The Paca House and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo