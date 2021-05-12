Quantcast

US files first trade complaint with Mexico under USMCA

By: Associated Press Mark Stevenson May 12, 2021

MEXICO CITY — The United States filed its first labor complaint with Mexico Wednesday under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, after an old-guard union was caught allegedly destroying ballots at a General Motors plant in northern Mexico. The U.S. Trade Representative invoked the "rapid response" mechanism under the trade pact, known as the USMCA. The mechanism allows a ...

