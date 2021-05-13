Quantcast

HSR.health introduces School Safety Index

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021

HSR.health, the Rockville-based provider of health-focused geospatial data analytics, announced the release of its School Safety Index, the latest rollout in its suite of health risk indices. This first-of-its-kind index leverages the company's proprietary Transmission Risk Index along with an advanced AI-model to determine how to safely reopen schools for classroom instruction, including mitigating potential exposure to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo