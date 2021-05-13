ADVERTISEMENT

LEGISLATIVE AND POLICY SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) is accepting applications for a Legislative and Policy Support Specialist. This position provides administrative and clerical support to the Legislative and Policy Counsel Office, including organizational and research tasks, editing policies and regulations, assisting with legislative matters, maintaining and organizing the policy and regulatory materials and maintaining a database that tracks education-related and public agency legislation. Associate’s degree and 5 years of recent administrative/clerical experience required. Find full job details and apply online at https://aacps.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=12834.

AACPS offers:

• Competitive Salary

• Excellent Benefits

• Paid vacation, sick, and holiday leave

• Free and confidential Employee Assistance Program

• Tuition Reimbursement for continuing education



