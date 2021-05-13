Quantcast

Md. judicial ethics panel bars commissioners’ medical marijuana use

Committee OKs judge sitting on mediation services board

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 13, 2021

Maryland district court commissioners violate ethical rules if they use marijuana for medicinal purposes, which, though legal in the state, is outlawed by the federal government, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee stated in an opinion this week. In a separate decision, the ethics panel said a Maryland judge may serve on the board of a nonprofit ...

