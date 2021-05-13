Quantcast

Penn-Mar Services raises starting wage to $15.50

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2021

Penn-Mar Human Services, the region’s leading provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), lauunched an organization-wide initiative to enhance recruitment and retention of its critical frontline health care workers and Direct Support Professionals (DSPs). At the forefront of an all-encompassing compensation strategy is the decision to increase starting hourly wages for DSPs ...

