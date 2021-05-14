Quantcast

Alex. Brown Realty, Student Quarters acquire 440-bed community in Alabama

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

A joint venture organized by Baltimore-based real estate investment manager Alex. Brown Realty Inc. and Atlanta-based owner-operator Student Quarters has acquired Riverfront Village, a 440-bed student housing property near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. ABR Chesapeake Fund VI, a value-add real estate fund sponsored by ABR, invested $7.4 million in the joint venture. Randall Calvert ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo