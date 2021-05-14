Quantcast

ASHER B. CAREY III, et al. v. KINGSPORT COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION INC.

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Real property -- Community association -- Driveway easement In October of 2019 a declaratory judgment was entered in the present case, a driveway dispute between homeowners Asher and Cynthia Carey, Appellants and Cross-Appellees, and Kingsport Community Association Inc., Appellees and Cross-Appellants. Read the opinion

