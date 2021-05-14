Ashley Fennig Marshall

Associate Director of Development

Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center; Johns Hopkins University

What have you had to change during the past year to make sure you were still “serving,” even if the approach had to change?

The pandemic has challenged me personally and professionally, to think outside of the box. In lieu of meeting in person or hosting events, we have pivoted to virtual platforms and increased email/phone/zoom engagement, panels, webinars and digital events. It is more important to tailor a message to an engaged audience, understand the appropriate social media or digital channels and find ways to embrace your network more efficiently.

As women leaders, it is our role to help grow the next generation of leaders. What advice can you share to help impact not only the younger generation but also the women who are trying to grow in their careers and create positive change?

One of my life mottos is “grow through what you go through.” Share your story – others may be going through the same thing and can find inspiration in your journey. Other pieces of advice I’d offer the next generation: Take some time and find your passion; invest in it; have it be a part of your professional or personal life.