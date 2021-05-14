Carol Beatty | Md. Department of Disabilities

Carol Beatty, secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities, is the recipient of The Arc Baltimore’s 2021 Public Service Award.

Presented at The Arc Baltimore’s recent annual meeting and awards ceremony, the Public Service Award recognizes individuals who advance The Arc’s mission by increasing public awareness and advancing the rights and quality of life for persons with developmental disabilities.

For most of her professional life, Secretary Beatty has been involved in supporting people with developmental disabilities. Prior to her current role, she was the long-time Executive Director of The Arc Baltimore’s sister agency, The Arc of Howard County. In 2015, she was sworn in as Gov. Larry Hogan’s Secretary of the Department of Disabilities.

Since the earliest days of COVID, Secretary Beatty has been a critical voice at the highest level for people with disabilities, providing vital advocacy to ensure people with disabilities were acknowledged and supported.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.