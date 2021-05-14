Carolyn Lambdin | Harford County Public Library Foundation

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Carolyn Lambdin head shots Photographed by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC, a woman owned commercial photography company in the mid-atlantic region. Robin Sommer and Bill Rettberg Jr., Commercial Photographers.Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation, received the Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award at the organization’s annual conference in early May.
The award honors a Maryland library volunteer who exemplifies the positive impact that volunteers make in libraries through outstanding service.

Lambdin has served on the board of directors of the Harford County Public Library Foundation since 2012. In this role, she has overseen the foundation’s finances, vision, mission, board recruitment and long-term goal setting. She has also served on the Harford County Public Library Foundation Gala Committee and Gala Ambiance Sub-Committee.

