Carolyn Lambdin | Harford County Public Library Foundation

Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation, received the Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award at the organization’s annual conference in early May.

The award honors a Maryland library volunteer who exemplifies the positive impact that volunteers make in libraries through outstanding service.

Lambdin has served on the board of directors of the Harford County Public Library Foundation since 2012. In this role, she has overseen the foundation’s finances, vision, mission, board recruitment and long-term goal setting. She has also served on the Harford County Public Library Foundation Gala Committee and Gala Ambiance Sub-Committee.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.