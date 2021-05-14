Carrie Schreiber

Senior Vice President

Commercial Banking Truist

What about your leadership style has helped grow your career and how have you had to change your leadership role/style during the past year?

Leadership is not a reference to your title. It’s a description of your actions. How do I show up each day? What is the impact of my presence? During the challenges we faced over the past year, Leadership couldn’t just happen. You have to be intentional, flexible, sensitive and authentic. We all found ourselves outside of our comfort zones, perhaps at times paralyzed by the challenges we faced and the pace as which we ran. These challenges created opportunities for me to take on new leadership opportunities, to challenge myself and to better understand the Leader I want to be.

During COVID we have heard the word “essential workers” used many times. Beyond just essential workers Women are Essential in all industries from all backgrounds. We know that professional women have had to leave their job to help with childcare and sickness over the past year. What are your thoughts on how we work together so everyone knows Women are Essential in the workplace and we must make growing women leaders a priority?

Women bring a unique perspective to the table, and our voices need to be heard. Many women juggle multiple responsibilities including being a mother, spouse and our professional and civic responsibilities. When we feel off balance in one of these areas, we tend to be highly critical of ourselves feel that we need to prove ourselves.