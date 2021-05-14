Quantcast

Columbia Gas of Md. files rate hike request to upgrade infrastructure

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Columbia Gas of Maryland Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., filed a request Friday with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacing portions of the company's underground natural gas distribution pipelines. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until the end of 2021. With more than ...

