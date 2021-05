Craig Meuser joined Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr as an attorney with a practice focusing on school law.

Meuser, who brings 23 years of legal experience, expands the firm’s Education Group, representing local boards of education and school systems throughout Maryland.

