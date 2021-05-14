Quantcast

Crosby named Small Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications was named the 2021 North America Small PR Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media. PRovoke's annual Agency of the Year honors are considered a leading benchmark of PR firm performance. Crosby’s selection was the culmination of an extensive research process involving more than 150 entries and 50 virtual meetings with PR firms across the ...

