Quantcast

FUNIBA ABONGNELAH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search incident to arrest A jury empaneled in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County found Appellant, Funiba Abongnelah, guilty of possessing a regulated firearm in violation of Md. Code Ann., Pub. Safety (“PS”) § 5-133, which prohibits a person with a felony conviction from possessing a firearm and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo