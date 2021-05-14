Quantcast

Hogan lifts Md. mask rule; 3 counties swiftly emulate governor’s action

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 14, 2021

Marylanders will no longer be subject to a statewide mask mandate in most cases under a new order announced late Friday by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan said he was lifting the indoor mask requirement, effective Saturday, in response to a "surprise announcement" by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.  Masks will still be required ...

