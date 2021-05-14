Jed Jecelin | Planit

Jed Jecelin has joined Planit as executive creative director.

Jecelin will oversee and manage the agency’s entire creative process, from defining the creative structure to directing the development of big ideas and campaign strategies and leading creative client discussions.

With more than 20 years of creative and marketing leadership experience, Jecelin spent the past 14 years as a creative lead at Under Armour where he oversaw the brand’s revenue-driving categories including running, training, women’s and team sports, as well as developing the positioning around new innovations from the ground up.

He managed the in-house creative team as well as global teams and agency partners in the development of fully-integrated global brand campaigns, product launches, social activations, in-store/ecommerce installations, and pro athlete collaborations.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.