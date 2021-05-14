Krystal Oriadha

Co-founder

PG Changemakers

Share some issues you are passionate about and how our network of women leaders and attendees tonight can make a difference and become advocates for change?

I co-founded the PG Change Makers Coalition – a social justice organization focused on improving the lives of Prince Georgians. One of our landmark campaigns ‘REIMAGINE SAFETY’ centers on the reimagining of the role police have in our communities, schools, and businesses. Our campaign includes advocating for things such as the removal of police officers from the school system, reinvesting the police department’s budget into the community. I urge other women around the state to think big and to build a movement that aligns with what their community is asking for.

As women leaders, it is our role to help grow the next generation of leaders. What advice can you share to help impact not only the younger generation but also the women who are trying to grow in their careers and create positive change?

Don’t spend so much time pretending to be happy instead of actually being happy. Find what fuels you, what feeds your soul and then jump in and never look back.