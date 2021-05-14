Matt Halula | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . selected Matt Halula as safety manager in the operations department.

In his new role, Mr. Halula will develop and oversee the execution of corporate protocols designed to heighten safety awareness among employees, with the objective of improving all safety-related practices and preventing accidents throughout the company. His functions will include arranging and coordinating safety trainings and exercises, conducting on-site safety inspections and audits, identifying potential jobsite hazards, and ensuring that St. John Properties is responsibly adhering to all local, state and federal occupational safety and health standards.

Halula previously served as Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Manager for a regional heavy construction company and material supplier, and brings more than five years’ experience to this position. He earned dual Bachelor degrees.

