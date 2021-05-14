Quantcast

MaxCyte applies for Nasdaq dual listing, public offering

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

MaxCyte Inc., a Gaithersburg provider of platform technologies for cell engineering, announced Friday it has submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed dual-listing and public offering of shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The number of securities to be offered and the ...

