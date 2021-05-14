Quantcast

Md. pharmaceutical exec buys ‘Americans’ cricket franchise

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Eraj Abidi, senior manager of operations with Hunt Valley-based pharmaceutical company BD, Friday signed an exclusive contract to purchase the "Americans" cricket franchise with the American Premier League. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Abidi is president of the  Washington-based 22 Yards Cricket Club, which has participated in various leagues and tournaments nationwide. He recently took ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo